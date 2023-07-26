Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve found the best deal for the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Chris Smith

Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone and those impressed enough to place a day-one pre-order have an unbeatable deal to consider.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 25GB of monthly data for £38.99 a month. You will pay £100 up front for the phone. All in all, it works out cheaper than buying the phone outright!

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be in hot demand, and here’s an excellent option from Mobiles.co.uk. Get 25GB of data for £38.99 a month (£100 upfront)

The contract is for 24 months on the iD Mobile network and you’ll also get unlimited texts and minutes. The phone also comes with 512GB of storage.

The site is promising delivery by August 4, so you’ll have just over a week to wait before you get your hands on the new flippable from Samsung.

We’ve already reviewed the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to coincide with the official announcement at Unpacked. We gave it a four-star score and praised the larger 3.4-inch cover screen, which is now much more useful, as well as the flagship power delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. From a design perspective, there’s now a gapless folding hinge. There’s definitely a more premium look and feel to this Galaxy Z Flip, which succeeds the popular Z Flip 4.

Our reviewer called it a “significant improvement on the Z Flip 4” as Samsung continues to tweak the formula on the quest for foldable perfection. The cameras remain very capable in well-lit environments.

If you want a foldable phone that doesn’t compromise on power, then this is the handset for you. There’s plenty of extra competition in the foldable market now, so make sure you shop around, but if you have your heart set on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, this is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

