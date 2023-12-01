Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Walmart is offering the best Xbox Series X deal I’ve ever seen

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you held off on an Xbox Series X deal during Black Friday, your will power is about to be severely tested because this one’s a bona fide home run.

US megastore Walmart is offering an Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for $349.99. That’s better than anything we saw on Black Friday for a standalone Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft itself knocked $50 off the console’s RRP of $499.99 during Black Friday, while there was a Diablo 4 bundle available at $439. This deal knocks the pants off anything we’ve seen so far, even if the game wasn’t included, so jump on this while you can as it won’t last long.

Forza Horizon 5 has been around a while now, but it’s an absolutely brilliant instalment of the off-roading simulator. The Premium Edition included here offers the Hot Wheels expansion.

Our reviewer called the 2021 trip to Mexican landscape “a visual treat” on Xbox Series X, and praised the dreamy driving and varied events.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “Forza Horizon 5 is a marvel of a game and a standout title on the Xbox Series X. It’s a near-perfect racing and exploration game that looks stunning, plays like a dream, and just begs to be played over and over again.”

As for the Xbox Series X it’s finally coming into its own thanks to a larger array of first party titles to enjoy, 2023 brought the long-awaited Starfield and the Forza Motorsport remake, both of which are available via an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

So if you’re still playing on your trusty Xbox One, now might finally be the time to make the jump into the current generation hardware.

