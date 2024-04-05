Voxi just gave the S24 Plus its biggest price drop yet

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is one of the latest flagship releases from Samsung and you can save a packet when you buy the device through Voxi.

The mobile network is selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus outright for just £892, which is over £100 off the £999 asking price when you purchase the phone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is over £100 off right now The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus can be nabbed for just £892 at Voxi for the 256GB version in one of four colours. That’s significantly down on the £999 asking price Voxi

You’re getting a 256GB version of the device and the yellow, violet, grey, and black versions are all in stock.

The Galaxy S24 Plus sits in the middle of Samsung’s new range and offers a larger and faster screen than its predecessor. The 6.7-inch display now benefits from LPTO tech for smoother gaming and video performance.

There’s also flagship performance from the Exynos 2400 chipset and the all new Galaxy AI tech that pushes your smartphone’s smarts beyond traditional boundaries. The S24 Plus sports a 50MP main camera, joined by a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide set-up.

A familiar 2024 flagship with a great screen and useful GenAI capabilities, but the camera needs some TLC Pros Galaxy AI is genuinely useful

Larger, faster screen

All-day battery life and then some Cons Same camera setup as S22 Plus

Exynos & Snapdragon chipset split is back

So what about that mobile network? If you’ve not heard of Voxi, they’re one of the emerging MVNO providers on the market. This one runs off the Vodafone network to supply its 5G network and UK-wide calling and messaging capacity.

Voxi is one of the more enticing MVNO providers because it offers the same low-priced SIM-free contracts as rivals, but adds loads more perks.

For example, just £10 month gets you 15GB of 5G data, which will go a lot farther becuse it includes an Unlimited Social perk. Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Pinterest use won’t gobble up data allowance. There’s also unlimited calls, messages and picture messages.

However, for an extra £2 a month you’ll get 60GB of monthly data, Unlimited Social and Unlimited Music, which means you can stream tunes from Apple Music, Spotify and others without consuming that valuable data. That £12/60GB tarrif is clearly the best option right now, but you can check out the available plans right here.

You will need to sign up to a mobile plan to get this discount on the Galaxy S24 Plus, but the good news is they’re simple, rolling 30-day contracts that can be cancelled at any time. So you can spend as little as £10 for the first month and then cancel thereafter. However, there’s plenty of value to keep you on board.