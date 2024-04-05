Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi just gave the S24 Plus its biggest price drop yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is one of the latest flagship releases from Samsung and you can save a packet when you buy the device through Voxi.

The mobile network is selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus outright for just £892, which is over £100 off the £999 asking price when you purchase the phone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is over £100 off right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is over £100 off right now

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus can be nabbed for just £892 at Voxi for the 256GB version in one of four colours. That’s significantly down on the £999 asking price

  • Voxi
  • Save £107
  • Now £892
View Deal

You’re getting a 256GB version of the device and the yellow, violet, grey, and black versions are all in stock.

The Galaxy S24 Plus sits in the middle of Samsung’s new range and offers a larger and faster screen than its predecessor. The 6.7-inch display now benefits from LPTO tech for smoother gaming and video performance.

There’s also flagship performance from the Exynos 2400 chipset and the all new Galaxy AI tech that pushes your smartphone’s smarts beyond traditional boundaries. The S24 Plus sports a 50MP main camera, joined by a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide set-up.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A familiar 2024 flagship with a great screen and useful GenAI capabilities, but the camera needs some TLC

Pros

  • Galaxy AI is genuinely useful
  • Larger, faster screen
  • All-day battery life and then some

Cons

  • Same camera setup as S22 Plus
  • Exynos & Snapdragon chipset split is back

So what about that mobile network? If you’ve not heard of Voxi, they’re one of the emerging MVNO providers on the market. This one runs off the Vodafone network to supply its 5G network and UK-wide calling and messaging capacity.

Voxi is one of the more enticing MVNO providers because it offers the same low-priced SIM-free contracts as rivals, but adds loads more perks.

For example, just £10 month gets you 15GB of 5G data, which will go a lot farther becuse it includes an Unlimited Social perk. Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Pinterest use won’t gobble up data allowance. There’s also unlimited calls, messages and picture messages.

However, for an extra £2 a month you’ll get 60GB of monthly data, Unlimited Social and Unlimited Music, which means you can stream tunes from Apple Music, Spotify and others without consuming that valuable data. That £12/60GB tarrif is clearly the best option right now, but you can check out the available plans right here.

You will need to sign up to a mobile plan to get this discount on the Galaxy S24 Plus, but the good news is they’re simple, rolling 30-day contracts that can be cancelled at any time. So you can spend as little as £10 for the first month and then cancel thereafter. However, there’s plenty of value to keep you on board.

You might like…

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Review

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best Android Tablet 2024: Our favourite iPad alternatives

Best Android Tablet 2024: Our favourite iPad alternatives

Max Parker 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Samsung’s big phones compared

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Samsung’s big phones compared

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words