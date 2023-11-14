Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

US Deal: Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is at its lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’ve seen loads of brilliant Garmin fitness watch deals recently! It seems the GPS specialist wants everyone to have a top tracker wrapped around their wrists.

The latest deal is the on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, which is $100 off right now. You can get it for $349.99, which is 22% off the $449.99 asking price.

Lowest price yet on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar

Save $100 right now on this rugged watch that, thanks to its solar charging abilities, offers unlimited battery life.

This is Garmin’s more rugged GPS smartwatch, which offers a built-in flashlight and solar charging as well as a build quality that’s tested against US military standards.

The Instinct 2X Solar is larger than the standard Instinct 2 (50mm diameter vs 45mm), which also means it’s one of the largest screens you can get on a Garmin.

This is only also the only watch in the range with a built-in flashlight. Of course, the solar power is also a nice bonus for those heading out on lengthier adventures.

It has a battery life of up to 60-hours in GPS mode, which can get up to 145 hours with solar charging. In smartwatch mode, you’ll get infinite battery life, as long as you’re around the sun.

It’s also packed with brilliant 24/7 fitness tracking tech, like pulse ox, specific sports modes, Training Readiness advice, a Morning Report, sleep score, and loads more. It also offers support for multi-band GPS for more pinpoint location accuracy

Our reviewer checked out the standard Instinct 2 (minus Solar, the flashlight and with a smaller display) and concluded the range was a great option for those seeking a rugged outdoor watch without splashing out hundreds more on the Fenix range.

He wrote:  “If you’re looking for an outdoor watch with navigation, plentiful tracking modes and decent battery life – wrapped up in a light, playful design – then the Instinct 2 is well worth checking out.”

