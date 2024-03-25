Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Time’s running out to get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra on the cheap

Chris Smith

Bose’s QuietComfort line is a hallmark of quality and the Ultra Earbuds are the most advanced true wireless earbud offering yet.

Right now Amazon is selling the newest QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for just £219. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the buds that cost £299 when released last summer.

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds hit a new low price

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds hit a new low price

Bose’s latest noise cancelling earbuds are down to their lowest price yet. The Quiet Comfort Ultra earbuds are £80 off at £219

  • Amazon
  • Was £299
  • Now £219
View Deal

That’s £40 cheaper than the Black Friday price of £249, so it represents a pretty fantastic bargain for a product that’s was only released in September 2023. The deal is available in all three colours; black, white and moonstone blue.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the follow up to the best-selling, five-star QuietComfort II model. They offer almost the same design and noise cancelling performance, which is up there with the best of them. You can expect the same high standards here.

One of the main new attractions is the support for aptX Adaptive Bluetooth. That means higher quality audio streaming with a better quality connection. There’s also Google Fast Pair and support for Snapdragon Sound devices. That means hi-res audio over a wireless connection.

There’s also support for spatial audio too, through Bose’s Immersive Audio feature, meaning you’ll get a much wider soundscape, almost as if the performance was taking place right in front of you.

You’ll get IPX4 rating, which will give you a little more protection against sweat and rain, while there are touch and swipe controls for controlling audio functionality.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

