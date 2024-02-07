This unlimited data Galaxy S23 FE deal is hard to argue with

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers near-flagship specs and a mid-range price, but this incredible unlimited data deal gets you the phone for three.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering a Galaxy S23 FE with unlimited data for £28 a month. There’s no upfront cost on the handset and you get unlimited minutes and texts too.

Galaxy S23 FE for free with unlimited data for £28 A free Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with unlimited data on the Three network is a supreme bargain at just £28 a month with no upfront cost. Mobile Phones Direct

Free phone and unlimited data

£28 a month View Deal

You’ll get a 128GB hard-drive on the phone and there’s free next day delivery in the UK too. While Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box anymore, Mobile Phones Direct will through one in for you.

This 24 month contract on the Three network is 5G ready so you’ll enjoy plenty of speed for your unlimited data.

The FE series has long been a fan favourite (hence the name Fan Edition) but Samsung hasn’t always been consistent about releasing them in recent years.

Thankfully, the S23 range did get an end-of-year FE edition. We weren’t particularly impressed with the £599 price tag of the premium mid-ranger when the standard S23 had dipped below that RRP.

However, in this deal from Mobile Phones Direct, it’s free.

This phone offers reliable all-day battery life and great performance from the Exynos 2200 SoC. It’s all packed into a similar design to the Galaxy S23. There’s a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It’s also brighter than the standard S23 too!

Our reviewer concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a solid phone when looked at singularly; it’s competitively priced with great performance, it boasts a trio of cameras including a telephoto that’s not usually found in the mid-range market, you get long-term software support and all-day battery life.”