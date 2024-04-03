This Sony ZV-1 price cut is a bargain for vloggers

If you’re looking to step up your content creation game, Sony makes some brilliant ‘vlogging’ cameras designed for those moments when you have to be both behind and in front of the camera.

eBay is selling a certified refurbished Sony ZV-1 4K Digital Vlogging Camera for £399 when you use the code CLEARANCE20 at discount. This model costs £799 to buy brand new, so this discount effectively makes it half price.

The built for vloggers Sony ZV-1 is available at half price This certified refurbished Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera offers great features for solo content creators and comes in pristine condition. Use the code CLEARANCE20 to save £100 and bring the price down to £399. eBay

This is an “A Grade” refurbished model carried out by Sony UK and is sold by Camera Centre UK, which has a 99.7% positive feedback rating from close to 100,000 reviews.

If you’re wondering a little more about the refurbishment, the seller says it has been professionally inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer and there’s a one year Sony UK warranty on the purchase.

“The item is in a pristine, like-new condition. It has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer,” the listing says. It’s also delivered with all of the included accessories.

This model has been around for a while now, and when we tested it in August 2020, our reviewer called it “the all-in-one device vloggers have been waiting for.”

Affording the camera a four-star review, he concluded: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer or an established online personality, the Sony ZV-1 offers a class-leading all-in-one experience that’s near-perfect for vloggers. The unbelievable microphone quality, complemented by top-tier autofocus and a dedicated bokeh button makes it an absolute joy to use.”

The Ultra HD filming capacity is augmented by a brilliant 3-capsule microphone that’ll even hone in your voice in busy urban environments. It includes a wind screen too. There’s also a swivelling screen which gives you help with framing your shot when you’re filming on location and out on solo recording jaunts.

There’s also a compelling bokeh effect which will blur out distractions in the background, while there’s also image stabilisation to contribute to a smooth shot.