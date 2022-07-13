This Shark cordless vacuum is cheaper than ever and has a free car detailing kit

Amazon has slashed the price of the Shark IZ103UKGB cordless stick vacuum cleaner to an all-time low of £179.99, and that price includes a free car detailing kit.

The price is so low on this Amazon-exclusive bundle that for today it actually costs more money to buy the vacuum without the car detailing kit. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, the vacuum cleaner has only ever been on-sale for £319.99.

The Shark IZ103UKGB is a standard stick vacuum cleaner. Unlike newer, more expensive models from Shark, this one doesn’t have Flexology for easy cleaning under sofas; however, that’s not that bad and many successful cleaners, such as Dyson’s line-up, are traditional stick cordless models.

This model does have a clever trick: the handheld unit can be removed from the wand and clipped onto the front of the vacuum for freestanding, compact storage.

This model ships with a single battery, which gives up to 40-minutes of runtime, according to the company, although that is with a non-motorised tool. Realistically, you’ll still get a decent amount of power and the ability to clean a fair amount of your home on a charge.

Save £140 on this Amazon-exclusive Shark IZ103UKDB vacuum cleaner this Prime Day Shark IZ301UKDB vacuum cleaner and car cleaning kit now just £179.99, down from £319.99. Amazon

Was £319.99

£179.99 View Deal

Shark has provided one of its Anti Hair Wrap floor heads on this model. We’ve tested these on different models and they work brilliantly stopping hair from wrapping around the brush; that means no messy clean-up jobs.

The standard tools in the box include a crevice tool for getting into tight areas, a dusting brush and an upholstery tool. This deal also gets you the car detailing set: a set of mini tools and brushes for getting into all of those hard-to-reach areas in your car. They’re also very useful for cleaning up keyboards and other tricky items you might have around the house.

Shark vacuum cleaners rarely get this cheap, especially ones with the additional car detailing kit.