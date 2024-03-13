Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Galaxy A34 offer is a must-see for bargain hunters

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s mid-range A-Series phones always punch above their weight and this Amazon deal lets you snag the Galaxy A34 handset for £100 off the RRP.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy A34 for £249 right now, when the regular asking price is £349.

Galaxy A34 5G for £249 – that's £100 off

Samsung's Galaxy A34 5G is a fab mid-ranger that's now a budget phone thanks to this £100 price cut at Amazon

The phone is available in a number of colours, including a handy silver gradient shading, and comes with 128GB of storage. The phone arrives unlocked for use on any UK network and there’s a three-year extended manufacturer’s warranty.

The phone has a large 6.6-inch display with thin bezels and a rain drop selfie cam. The display even has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. In terms of camera, you’ll get a 48-megapixel main rear lens, while battery life will get through multiple days and more, with 5,000mAh to go around.

The phone ships with Android 13, but there should be an available update to Android 14 after you power on the phone, given it was issued last November.

The design is also really similar to the Galaxy S23 range too, so you’ll absolutely look the part. And the MediaTek processor feels rapid when zipping around the Home Screen.

We’ve cast our eyes over the Galaxy A34 5G, in a hands-on last year and felt the hand was a big leap over the A33 Samsung launched in 2022.

Our own Lewis Painter wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy A34 may not look all that different to its predecessor, but key upgrades to display, battery and performance make it a slightly more appealing option to consumers on a budget.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

