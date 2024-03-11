This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no longer Samsung’s newest flagships, which can only mean one thing… some awesome deals are waiting for you to be snapped-up.

Mobiles UK will flog you a Galaxy S23 Ultra with 100GB of data for just £34.99. There’ll be a £49 upfront cost, but after that you’re good to go.

Get a sensational deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s 2023 flagship handset and this deal at Mobiles UK gets you a 100GB contract on the cheap. Mobiles UK

100GB data, £49 upfront

£34.99 a month View Deal

This is the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra too, meaning loads of space for apps, games, photos and videos and it comes in the attractive hue of Phantom Black. The 24-month contract comes with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes alongside that lovely, speedy 5G data.

You’ll be with the iD mobile network for this deal, which is consistently the home of some of the UK’s best mobile deals. It’s a mobile virtual network operator owned by Carphone Warehouse. The network runs off Three Mobile’s 5G network, meaning you’ll receive the same speeds and service.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra arrived in January of 2023 and earned a 4.5 star score for its stunningly detailed 6.8-inch 120Hz display, all-day battery life, top-notch flagship operformance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and the incredible 200-megapixel main camera.

Our reviewer recently revisited the phone in light of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra and said the new flagship “doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder; it has a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance, even if it can’t quite compete with its replacement’s upgraded telephoto setup. Better yet, the price has dropped significantly since the release of the newer model, cementing its place as a very tempting 2024 phone.”

Recent updates introduce the Galaxy AI assistant to the S23 range, meaning you’ll benefit from plenty of new features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist and Photo Assist.