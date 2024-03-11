Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no longer Samsung’s newest flagships, which can only mean one thing… some awesome deals are waiting for you to be snapped-up.

Mobiles UK will flog you a Galaxy S23 Ultra with 100GB of data for just £34.99. There’ll be a £49 upfront cost, but after that you’re good to go.

Get a sensational deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get a sensational deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s 2023 flagship handset and this deal at Mobiles UK gets you a 100GB contract on the cheap.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data, £49 upfront
  • £34.99 a month
View Deal

This is the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra too, meaning loads of space for apps, games, photos and videos and it comes in the attractive hue of Phantom Black. The 24-month contract comes with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes alongside that lovely, speedy 5G data.

You’ll be with the iD mobile network for this deal, which is consistently the home of some of the UK’s best mobile deals. It’s a mobile virtual network operator owned by Carphone Warehouse. The network runs off Three Mobile’s 5G network, meaning you’ll receive the same speeds and service.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra arrived in January of 2023 and earned a 4.5 star score for its stunningly detailed 6.8-inch 120Hz display, all-day battery life, top-notch flagship operformance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and the incredible 200-megapixel main camera.

Our reviewer recently revisited the phone in light of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra and said the new flagship “doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder; it has a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance, even if it can’t quite compete with its replacement’s upgraded telephoto setup. Better yet, the price has dropped significantly since the release of the newer model, cementing its place as a very tempting 2024 phone.”

Recent updates introduce the Galaxy AI assistant to the S23 range, meaning you’ll benefit from plenty of new features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist and Photo Assist.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared

Lewis Painter 10 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words