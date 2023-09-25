This PS5 deal is a FIFA (Sorry, EA Sports FC) fan’s dream

If you’re a football game addict yet to jump into the current console generation, this awesome deal saves you 10% on a PS5 bundle with EA Sports FC 24.

You can pre-order the PS5 Disc Edition with EA Sports FC 24 (fka FIFA) for £386.10 ahead of its release date on September 29. That’s down from the asking price of £429.

Save 10% on PS5 with EA Sports FC 24 The new footy game is out this week. You can save 10% by following this link to by emailed a 10% off coupon. Then hit the ‘View Deal’ button below to complete the purchase with your code. EE

Save 10%

£386.10 View Deal

Firstly you’ll need to follow this link and then click the yellow link offering 10% off gaming purchases. From there, just enter your email address and you’ll be emailed a discount code.

You can use the code with this link at EE to snag the PS5 Disc Edition with EA Sports FC 24 with free delivery.

EA Sports FC 24 is the first in the new era of football from EA Sports since the split from the FIFA name.

Despite the loss of the FIFA branding, all of the other licenses with the main professional mens and women’s leagues are included, as well as all of the player names, likenesses, and kits.

The new game has more realistic player animations thanks to the new HyperMotionV technology, which includes 1200 unique running styles for players, while the new Frostbite engine means players look more realistic than ever. Even shirts can stretch and ripple.

There are also 34 new Playstyles with EA Sports FC 24, including a new tackling mechanic that gives the player instant control of the ball following a tackle. You’ll be able to unlock greater speed on your shots at goal, while certain players will have multiple Playstyles. Erling Haaland for instance will have Power Header, Acrobatic Shot and Power Shot abilities.

Ultimate Team now includes the women’s game too, while you’ll also be able to hire your own backroom staff in Manager Mode, Football Manager style. If you’re in Player Mode, you’ll also be able to hire yourself an agent to help with your career path.