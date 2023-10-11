This Pixel 7a deal just beat Prime Day

Google may be releasing the Pixel 8 this month, but that means there’s deals aplenty to be had on the incumbent Pixel 7 range.

Like this one from Mobiles UK, for example. You can get a Pixel 7a with 50GB of monthly data for just £16.99 a month, plus a £69.99 upfront cost.

The phone comes in the attractive Sea shade (pictured) with 128GB of storage and you’ll get unlimited minutes and texts for the duration of your 24 month contract.

The deal is with the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see.

The Pixel 7a may be more of a mid-ranger but to be honest, there’s very little to separate it from the flagship Pixel 7. We’re massive fans of the Pixel 7a from Google. It brings almost all of the flagship Pixel 7’s best features at a much more affordable price. In fact, our reviewer said “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good… the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”

We loved the excellent camera, the multiple upgrades over the Pixel 6a, the presence of the smart and clean Android 13 software. And now Android 14 is available too.

In terms of the camera, it has an upgraded system with a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra wide camera, and improved Night Sight for low-light performance. It also includes wireless charging and is powered by the same second-generation Google Tensor processor as the Pixel 7.

The display is also similar to the Pixel 7, with a pocket-friendly 6.1-inch panel that’s capable of reaching a 90Hz refresh rate.

We advised you should buy the Pixel 7a if: “You want a great phone for a good price: The Pixel 7a ticks a lot of boxes and comes with features often ditched at this price. A great camera, wireless charging, a good IP rating and a 90Hz screen to name but a few.”