This Pixel 7a deal is the perfect low-cost contract

The Google Pixel 7a might be the ultimate mid-range phone and on this contract it’s more tempting than ever.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering a Pixel 7a with a reasonable 10GB of data for £18 a month. The phone itself, which arrives in the ‘Snow’ hue, costs just £9 up front.

The contract is for 24 months so, over the course of the contract, you’re actually paying a little bit less than the value of the Pixel 7a when bought SIM-free (£449).

The retailer is also offering the phone on the O2 network, which means you’re aren’t faffing around with the uncertainty of MVNOs and will probably get better customer service throughout the course of the contract.

We’re massive fans of the Pixel 7a from Google. It brings almost all of the flagship Pixel 7’s best features at a much more affordable price. In fact, our reviewer said “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good… the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”

We loved the excellent camera, the multiple upgrades over the Pixel 6a, the presence of the smart and clean Android 13 software, and the imminent promise of Android 14.

In terms of the camera, it has an upgraded system with a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra wide camera, and improved Night Sight for low-light performance. It also includes wireless charging and is powered by the same second-generation Google Tensor processor as the Pixel 7.

The display is also similar to the Pixel 7, with a pocket-friendly 6.1-inch panel that’s capable of reaching a 90Hz refresh rate.

We advised you should buy the Pixel 7a if: “You want a great phone for a good price: The Pixel 7a ticks a lot of boxes and comes with features often ditched at this price. A great camera, wireless charging, a good IP rating and a 90Hz screen to name but a few.”