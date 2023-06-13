This Pixel 7a deal could be the best yet
We might just have seen the best Pixel 7a contract deal yet, courtesy of Fonehouse.
The UK retailer is offering Google’s latest mid-range phone on a 24 month Three contract with 30GB of monthly data for just £21 a month, and with no up front fee to pay.
We recently saw a Pixel 7a contract deal for slightly less per month, but that one came with an up front fee and less monthly data. This one looks like a better package overall, especially if you want to minimise your initial outlay.
It’s fair to say that whichever Pixel 7a deal you go for, you’re in for a treat. We scored the phone 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.
“Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones,” concluded our very own Max Parker. “I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while.”
The Pixel 7a gives you a 6.1-inch OLED display, which has been bumped up to a nicely balanced 90Hz refresh rate after the Pixel 6a. It’s driven by the same Google Tensor G2 processor that powers the top-end Pixel 7 Pro, too.
As you’d expect from a Google phone, the Pixel 7a takes great pictures in a range of lighting conditions. An all new 64MP sensor combines with Google’s image processing to scoop up lots of light.
With wireless charging joining the party, and a crisp design that’s tough to differentiate from the more expensive Pixel 7, this is a phone that will have you questioning why you’d need a flagship.