This Pixel 7a deal just decimated the competition

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Pixel 7a is one of the best affordable phones we’ve reviewed so far this year, and this deal gets you Google’s latest at a very tempting price.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 7a for a mere £19.99 per month, a very good price for a brand-new device. For this monthly outlay, you’ll bag 25GB of data alongside unlimited texts and unlimited minutes.

There is a £39 upfront fee too, but once the £449 RRP of the phone is taken out of the equation you’re paying around £2.90 per month for all that data and all those calls and texts.

This deal is on the Vodafone network and, as this is a 5G phone, includes faster 5G if you’re in a supported area. The icing on the cake is the addition of a free pair of Pixel Buds A Series wireless earbuds, which usually retail for around £99. This really is a strong deal when all things are considered.

The Pixel 7a is a fantastic bit of kit for the price. It’s powered by the same Tensor chipset as the far pricier Pixel 7 Pro and has a much better camera than the Pixel 6a. Not only is the sensor dramatically larger, but it’s far superior in darker situations and captures wonderfully colourful video too.

Other improvements over the already excellent Pixel 6a include a faster, smoother 90Hz display, Qi wireless charging and an extra 2GB RAM. For the price, there aren’t many better choices on the market.

As it’s a Google phone, there are also a load of welcome software tweaks. The Recorder app, for example, transcribes text very accurately

In our glowing 4.5/5 review of the Pixel 7a we said, “Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones. It’s not entirely perfect, but I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while.”

