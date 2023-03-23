 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 6a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 6a is one of the hottest phones on the market right now, and with this contract deal you can get unlimited data into the bargain.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract deal for just £19 per month, with no up front cost.

Tot up that contract price, and you’ll see that you’re paying £456 overall. Considering the Pixel 6a has an RRP of £400, that’s startling value.

Get a Pixel 6a with unlimited data for £19 a month

Get a Pixel 6a with unlimited data for £19 a month

Get the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes for just £19 a month.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Unlimited data
  • Now £19 a month
View Deal

But the really good news here is that this Three contract gives you unlimited everything: minutes, texts, and data.

We gave a the Pixel 6a a glowing 4-star review, praising it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”. After giving the phone another look more recently, we concluded that “it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets”.

The Pixel 6a benefits from a compact form factor and an excellent camera for the price. There’s no other phone at this end of the market that can take quite such crisp night shots. It’s slightly spooky.

Then there’s Google’s reliably excellent software. The company’s clean take on Android and the total lack of bloatware really is blissful.

Just about the only issue we thought there might be with the Pixel 6a in 2023 is that you can now get the superior Pixel 6 for a decent price. However, with this contract deal throwing in unlimited data, the Pixel 6a is definitely a solid value proposition once again.

You might like…

Pixel 7a leaks with full hands-on pictures

Pixel 7a leaks with full hands-on pictures

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.