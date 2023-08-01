Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal destroys the competition

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal has got us Sam-singing from the rooftops. You can snag the brand new handset with loads of data for a great price and double storage.

Mobiles is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for £38.99 a month with 25GB of 5G data. You’ll have to put down £100 up front, but the deal also includes unlimited texts and minutes.

The two-year contract is on the ID mobile network and the phone is guaranteed to be delivered free by the official August 8 release date. As a bonus you’ll also get upgraded to the 512GB version of the phone for no extra cash!

Overall, the deal will cost you £1,035.76 over the course of the contract which is still a lot cheaper than buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 outright at £1,149.

We’ve already put the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through its paces and afforded it a four star score. We love the new premium design with a no-gap hinge, and it’s got got flagship performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

There’s also a much more useful 3.4-inch cover display with widgets for specific apps. We believe you should buy this phone if you “want a foldable that doesn’t compromise on power: The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is incredibly powerful, delivering some of the best benchmarks we’ve seen from any foldable to date.”

We’ve seen some good deals on the outright cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but this is an excellent offer on a pay-monthly contract.

