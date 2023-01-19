This phenomenal deal nets you the Pixel 6 for just £19 a month

If you’re looking for a great contract deal on a top phone with a brilliant camera, consider this Pixel 6 offer.

Affordable Mobiles is offering the Pixel 6 on a 24 month O2 contract for just £19 per month, with no up front fee.

Get a Pixel 6 on contract for just £19 a month Pick up the Pixel 6 on a 24 month contract with no up front fee, 10GB of data, as well as unlimited texts and minutes for just £19 a month. Affordable Mobiles

10GB of data

£19 per month, no up front fee View Deal

The O2 contract itself gives you unlimited texts and minutes, and a generous 10GB of data (which is up from 5GB).

All in all, it’s a very compelling offer for a phone that still has so much to give. While Google technically replaced the Pixel 6 with the Pixel 7 just a few months ago, the Pixel 6 remains a competitive device.

We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, and pretty much everything we said there still stands. The phone’s unique design hasn’t aged a day – indeed, many prefer its width-spanning glass camera visor to the Pixel 7’s all-metal one.

You’ll struggle to find a phone with a better camera than the Pixel 6’s for this kind of money, too. You’re getting a big 50-megapixel wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view, and both produce bright, contrasty shots with the assistance of Google’s peerless image processing.

Google’s Tensor chip keeps the phone ticking over nice and smoothly, while the phone’s 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate is nice and fluid.

If you’re worried about how future proof this phone is now that it’s more than a year old, don’t. Google’s update assurance means the Pixel 6 is in line to get the next two major Android updates at the very least, which will comfortably carry you through to the end of your contract and hopefully on to your next great deal.