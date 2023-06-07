This iPhone 14 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Every so often there’s an iPhone deal that makes us go ‘hang on, the entire contract is cheaper than the price of the handset!’ This is one such deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering the iPhone 14 in midnight black with 20GB of data for just £20 a month. Naturally, that data is 5G and there’ll be unlimited minutes and texts on the O2 network.

This stellar deal doubles the data on offer. You will have to pay £299 up front for this device. However, some matchbox mathematics tells us the contract will cost you £480, bringing the total price to £779.

For reference, the iPhone 14 model in question, with 128GB of storage, costs £849 to buy outright. Incredible scenes.

The standard iPhone, which has. 6.1-inch screen, is the latest generation model, albeit the entry level for this year’s iPhones. We gave the phone a four star score, praising the ‘very good’ battery life, reliable camera and fun array of colours. It’s also got some clever and useful safety features.

Our review Max Parker wrote that the iPhone 14 was a moderate update that isn’t worth updating to if you have an iPhone 13. However, if you’ve got an older model you’ll definitely notice a massive upgrade here.

Max enthused: “The camera is excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

Overall, this is an excellent deal and will save you a fortune over the course of the 24-month contract. Given iOS 17 will be here in a few months too, you’ll be safe in the knowledge the iPhone 14 knowledge should be fully supported by Apple for at least the next five years.