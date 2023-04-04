 large image

This Galaxy S21 FE contract just destroyed the competition

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a great deal on a decent Android phone, this Galaxy S21 FE contract offer might be worth a closer look.

Fonehouse is currently offering the Galaxy S21 FE on a 24 month contract for just £28 per month, with no up front fee.

You’re getting a decent Three contract with this too, incorporating unlimited texts and minutes and a healthy 100GB of data. Totting the price of that contract up over 24 months, you’ll be paying £672 overall. When you factor in the cost of that contract, it’s a pretty solid deal on a pretty solid handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE itself is a fine phone that we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review last year. “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” we said.

We praised the phone for offering a very complete package, including a bright and colourful OLED screen, an IP rating and Qi wireless charging – all at a reasonable price. Those latter two features are often absent from phones of this price, so they’re appealing features to have in the Galaxy S21 FE.

The phone’s triple camera system is decent too, if not the very best in its class. Perhaps most notable is the provision of an 8-megapixel zoom camera, which you rarely get at this sort of price. The 32MP selfie camera is excellent, meanwhile.

Performance is solid, with a Snapdragon 888 outperforming most mid-rangers on the market, and the phone also supports 5G. Like we said, you really can’t go wrong.

