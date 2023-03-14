This dual basket air fryer has plummeted below £100

If you’re looking for a good deal on a capacious air fryer, Amazon is currently running one on the Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer.

The air fryer category is always one of the most popular come Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, but you don’t have to wait for those sales extravaganzas if you’re in the market for one now. There are always deals to be had.

Take this Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer deal over at Amazon, for example. It knocks the price down from £169.99 to £99.99, which is a saving of 41%.

The Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer itself is a 7.4L 2400 watt air fryer oven with a dual tray system, meaning it’s capable of cooking two things independently. What’s more, a sync and match function will ensure that the contents of both trays are ready at the same time.

You can get the temperature between 40°C and 210°C, while pre-set programmes include air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, manual, sync and match, and reheat.

We haven’t actually reviewed this particular model here on TrustedReviews, but we did the similar Salter Dual Air fryer last year, where we praised its flexibility and its range of presets. We did complain that its temperature didn’t go high enough, but this Salter EK4750BLK gets hotter.

Air frying, in case you didn’t know, is a much healthier way to cook, requiring little to now oil whatsoever. It’s also way more efficient than your normal oven, and can often get the job done much quicker too.