This DJI Mini 2 deal is the perfect drone starter pack

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking to hit the ground running – or rather the sky flying – with a complete drone set-up should consider this brilliant bundle deal for the DJI Mini 2.

Argos is selling the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Drone Combo as part of a deal for just £429, which represents a saving of £120 on the £549 RRP.

Let’s back-up a second. What’s included in a DJI Mini 2 Fly More Drone Combo? Obviously you get the DJI Mini 2 drone itself, but you also get a Remote Controller, three interchangeable batteries and a two-way charging hub, an 18W USB charger, three pairs of spare propellers, a gimbal protector, all the cables you might need, a pair of spare control sticks, some spare screws, a screwdriver, and a propeller holder.

Essentially, that’s everything you need to get up and running with your drone – as well as to make a few repairs along the way.

As for the DJI Mini 2 drone itself, we awarded it a very healthy 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. “The DJI Mini 2 is a blast to use, and the simplicity of the accompanying DJI Fly app means that you can pull off incredible shots with ease,” we concluded.

It’s capable of capturing stable, sharp 4K 30fps aerial footage, with extremely accessible controls. The drone can hit a maximum speed of 16 m/s, across a maximum distance of 6km, with 31 minutes of flight time per charge. It weighs just 249g, too, which isn’t much more than your smartphone.

Grab the Dji Mini 2 on this deal, and you’ll be well set up to film hours of beautiful aerial footage.

