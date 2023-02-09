 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI Mini 3 vs DJI Mini 2: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

In December, DJI updated its smallest consumer drone line with the DJI Mini 3. The drone came two years after DJI impressed us with its 4.5-star DJI Mini 2. So, what’s new?

We’ve narrowed down all the major differences between the DJI Mini 2 and the DJI Mini 3 so you can get a better idea of which one is right for you, along with whether it’s worth upgrading from the Mini 2. 

The DJI Mini 3 has a larger image sensor 

With the Mini 3, DJI took a number of upgrades found on last year’s Mini 3 Pro and applied them to the standard, more affordable Mini. This includes the new 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which replaces the 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor on the Mini 2. 

The new sensor combined with a f/1.7 aperture allows for greater image resolution, sharper depth of field and cleaner images even in low light and high contrast settings, according to DJI. 

However, both the DJI Mini 3 and the DJI Mini 2 are capable of delivering the same sized 4K/30fps video and 12-megapixel stills.

DJI Mini 2 Photo Sample
DJI Mini 2 photo sample
Sample shot taken with the DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3 photo sample

We found the camera performance on the DJI Mini 3 to be decent for an entry-level drone. We noticed some sharpness drop-off in the corners of images and the camera doesn’t support the same D-Cinelike profile found on the Pro model, but video is nevertheless sharp, detail-rich and clear, even on an overcast winter’s day. 

Likewise, we found the video quality on the DJI Mini 2 to be sharp and stable whether filming on a sunny day or surrounded by morning fog. 

The DJI Mini 3 supports HDR video 

A major upgrade for the DJI Mini 3 is the addition of chip-level HDR support. This is another feature taken from the DJI Mini 3 Pro, resulting in clearer, more true-to-life colours when recording in 4K.

However, it’s important to note that HDR is only supported at up to 30fps on the DJI Mini 3. The 4K setting caps out at 30fps anyway so this won’t make a difference when recording in UHD, but 2.7K can be captured at up to 60fps. In this instance, you’ll need to choose between frame rate or a higher dynamic range. 

The DJI Mini 3 mid-flight
DJI Mini 3

The DJI Mini 3 is better for social media 

The Mini 3 includes DJI’s True Vertical Shooting feature, which allows you to rotate the camera 90 degrees to film content for vertical social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. 

You can also access a variety of templates in the LightCut video editing app to capture ready-to-share results in both horizontal and vertical orientations. 

The DJI Mini 3 has a longer flight time 

Finally, the DJI Mini 3 has a more efficient battery life than both the Mini 2 and the Mini 3 Pro, using the same standard Intelligent Flight Battery. 

Where the DJI Mini 2 could fly for 31-minutes, the DJI Mini 3 has a maximum flight time of 38-minutes on one charge. That’s even more than the 34-minutes found on the DJI Mini 3 Pro. 

However, if you want the longest battery life from a DJI Mini drone, the Mini 3 Pro is capable of flying for up to 47-minutes using the upgraded Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. 

Regardless of which drone you choose, we think it’s worth picking up a couple of extra batteries to ensure you don’t miss the perfect shot. 

DJI Mini 2
DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is cheaper 

If you’re on a budget, it’s worth considering the prices of the two drones along with the specs. 

At £439 with no controller, the DJI Mini 3 costs £20 more than the £419 DJI Mini 2. It’s also worth looking at DJI’s Fly More Combos before you settle on a drone as these tend to come with loads of useful accessories, including controllers, spare batteries and bags.

You might like…

Best Vlogging Phone and Vlogging Camera 2023: All the tech you need to get started

Best Vlogging Phone and Vlogging Camera 2023: All the tech you need to get started

Thomas Deehan 5 months ago
Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Best Drones: The 7 best drones you can buy

Best Drones: The 7 best drones you can buy

Chris Rowlands 3 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.