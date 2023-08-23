This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

It’s back to school season and that’s where Chromebook laptops often come to the fore. You can save a packet on this ChromeOS notebook from Lenovo.

AO is currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook laptop for £329. That’s a saving of £110 on the asking price.

Was £439

Now £329 View Deal

This model has a large 15.6-inch full HD screen with touch capabilities and a 180-degree hinge for versatile use.

Battery life is rated at around ten hours, meaning it’ll keep you going through a full day of study and ensure there’s enough juice left for a movie or a couple of Netflix episodes when you get home in the evening.

As with all Chromebooks, it’ll be powered by the lightweight, mostly web-based Chrome OS operating system. You’ll be able to access all of your productivity apps either online or by downloading the Android version from the Google Play Store.

It’s not a laptop to buy if you’re seeking a powerhouse, but for web browsing, video streaming, email, and more it won’t let you down. There’s an Intel Pentium Silver processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There’s a front facing camera for video calls, as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth compatibility. In terms of ports there’s a HDMI 1.4 out, 3.5mm microphone/headphone socket and a pair of USB-A ports. There’s one Type-C port too.

So, all in all, this is an excellent offer on a reliable and multi-functional laptop from Lenovo, which makes some of the most popular Chromebooks around. There’s plenty of ports, the connectivity you need, enough power to suit productivity and school work, and the might of the Google Play Store for games, video streaming, music apps and loads, loads more.