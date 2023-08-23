Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s back to school season and that’s where Chromebook laptops often come to the fore. You can save a packet on this ChromeOS notebook from Lenovo.

AO is currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook laptop for £329. That’s a saving of £110 on the asking price.

Back to school Lonovo Chromebook deal

Back to school Lonovo Chromebook deal

Save over £100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 at AO. It has a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, 180-degree hinge, access to the Play Store and loads more.

  • AO
  • Was £439
  • Now £329
View Deal

This model has a large 15.6-inch full HD screen with touch capabilities and a 180-degree hinge for versatile use.

Battery life is rated at around ten hours, meaning it’ll keep you going through a full day of study and ensure there’s enough juice left for a movie or a couple of Netflix episodes when you get home in the evening.

As with all Chromebooks, it’ll be powered by the lightweight, mostly web-based Chrome OS operating system. You’ll be able to access all of your productivity apps either online or by downloading the Android version from the Google Play Store.

It’s not a laptop to buy if you’re seeking a powerhouse, but for web browsing, video streaming, email, and more it won’t let you down. There’s an Intel Pentium Silver processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There’s a front facing camera for video calls, as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth compatibility. In terms of ports there’s a HDMI 1.4 out, 3.5mm microphone/headphone socket and a pair of USB-A ports. There’s one Type-C port too.

So, all in all, this is an excellent offer on a reliable and multi-functional laptop from Lenovo, which makes some of the most popular Chromebooks around. There’s plenty of ports, the connectivity you need, enough power to suit productivity and school work, and the might of the Google Play Store for games, video streaming, music apps and loads, loads more.

You might like…

Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Best Chromebook 2023: Our 8 expertly-tested ChromeOS laptop picks

Best Chromebook 2023: Our 8 expertly-tested ChromeOS laptop picks

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.