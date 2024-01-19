Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is massively discounted, but act fast

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Belkin makes some fantastic accessories for Apple devices at a much cheaper price than the official accessories.

Amazon is selling the Belkin 3 in 1 wireless charging station for just £69.99. That’s a 30% discount on the £99.99 asking price.

Belkin’s handy 3-in-1 wireless charger will replenish your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, making it a perfect nightstand.

The offer is only available for the next few hours, so you’ve gotta act fast on this device, which can replenish an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case wirelessly.

The charging accessory is compatible with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8 (except the iPhone 12 mini), as well as the Apple Watch 4, SE and up (except the Apple Watch Ultra). You’ll need the AirPods with a wireless charging case to complete the trifecta.

Belkin says it’ll charge phones through most lightweight plastic cases (up to 3mm) so you don’t have to remove the case, and iPhones can charge at a max speed of 7.5 watts while the others will charge at 5W.

This model has a 4.1 star rating on Amazon from a possible 5, with 76% of those reviewers giving the device 4 or 5 stars.

Considering Apple itself tried and failed to develop an effective AirPower charging mat, which was delayed for a couple of years before Apple eventually pulled the plug.

There have been rumours of a potential new prototype, but Apple has yet to pull the trigger on an AirPower replacement.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

