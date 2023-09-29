These Bang and Olufsen headphones have nearly £300 off

If you’re looking for a supreme gaming focused set of headphones with some proper pedigreee from one of the most respected names in audio, we have you covered today.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal are just £152. That’s an incredible 66% off the asking price of £449.

You’ll be saving just a couple of quid short of £300 on these active noise cancelling over-ear headphones which are designed for use with the Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles thanks to the Xbox Wireless compatibility.

Even though they’re optimised for gaming, with a lossless connection to the Xbox and the lowest latency, you can also use them for music too thanks to the Bluetooth 5.1 connection. There’s also a 3.5mm jack for plugging directly into your gamepad.

Comfort is a key for long gaming sessions and the adaptive noise cancellation means you’ll be able to tune out the background racket for a more immersive experience. There’s also Dolby Atmos compatibility to create your very own home theatre environment for gaming. There’s also a virtual boom arm for clear and crisp vocals on your team speak line.

As well as being an awesome pair of headphones and a great gaming headset, the B&O Beoplay Portal cans are also the recipient of a 2021 Trusted Reviews Awards gong for best wireless headphones.

Our reviewer concluded they were “Practically perfect in every way, the Beoplay Portal deliver on almost all fronts. From rich Atmos-powered audio to a premium, comfortable design and solid battery life, these headphones come with enough features to make them an ideal companion for work, gaming and travel, despite a few minor niggles.”