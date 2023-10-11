These award-winning ANC earbuds are going super cheap

These noise cancelling earbuds are so good we just gave them a Trusted Reviews Award in the affordable headphones category. On Prime Day that price gets even better.

Amazon is selling the Anker Soundscore Liberty 4 NC earbuds for just £59.99. That’s £20 off the usual asking price of £79.99 and 25% off in total.

Anker Liberty 4 NC earbuds for £59.99 The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds with ANC are down to £59.99 for Prime Day. We liked them so much we slapped an award on them. Amazon

£20 off

£59.99 View Deal

There’s a choice of colours and they’re all available for the same great price. You can get these in black, light blue, clear white, navy blue, and pastel pink.

In scooping the prestigious Trusted Reviews Award in 2023, the Liberty 4 beat out competition from Sony, Jabra, and Creative Zen among others. We said this was a “tough category with many worthy winners but the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC tipped the others with good audio performance, strong noise-cancellation, and flagship features for an unbelievable price. Tremendous value.”

Now that value has gotten even better. As well as the award, they gained a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews just last month. Our reviewer Kob Monney cited the strong active noise cancelling technology for the price, comfortable fit, clear and detailed audio, and the impressive feature set. That includes LDAC streaming and Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point support for connecting to multiple devices at a time.

Kob concluded you should buy the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds if you’re seeking For “flagship features at a low price: There’s quantity and quality with the feature set the Liberty 4 NC offers, and at £79.99 it’s approaching bargain status.”

Anker has always been a master at offering great features for a knockdown price and this award-winning set of buds is a Prime Day steal. Get them before it’s too late.