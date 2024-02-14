The wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite is now on offer

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a superb e-reading option, thanks in part to its wireless charging capabilities. Now you can get a solid discount.

Amazon is offering £25 off the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It’s now £154.99 compared with the asking price of £179.99. That’s 14% off.

£25 off Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Amazon is selling its Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with wireless charging for £154.99. That’s a £25 saving. Amazon

Was £179.99

Now £154.99 View Deal

This version of the Paperwhite makes the switch to USB-C for charging and adds Qi wireless charging to the mix, which is a nice little bonus.

There’s an excellent 6.8-inch screen, which offers automatic brightness control. The display is also larger than the previous model. Our reviewer described it as “very sharp and excellent for reading in all manner of situations.”

The design is durable and there’s strong water resistance. It’s got an IPX8 rating which means you can drop it in the bath and not worry about it. There isn’t any rating for dust resistance though.

The Signature Edition also has loads more storage. There’s 32GB compared with 8GB on the standard edition. Battery life will last you for weeks.

Our reviewer said the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition was an excellent buy for those who’d use the extra features, but to consider whether they’ll be useful to you before deciding to splash the extra cash. Of course, the £25 price cut helps here.

He wrote: “For the extra cash, the Signature Edition is only for those who want the extra storage and will make use of wireless charging. If neither of those features interest then you might as well plump for the cheaper base model. This remains an excellent device, though, and the latest range of Paperwhites are easily the best e-readers around.”