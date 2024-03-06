The ultimate Nespresso coffee machine is down to a frothy price

If you’re looking to fancy-up your pod coffee game, the deal on this sleek, stainless steel model from Nespresso will add luxury to your kitchen for less.

Amazon is selling the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista for £529, which is an £120 saving on the £649 asking price. That’s an 18% saving overall.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is £120 off Save £120 on the ultimate coffee pod machine. This luxury do-it-all machine will give you barista-style coffee with a range of customisation options to satisfy even coffee purists Amazon

Was £649

Now £529 View Deal

This do-it-all device offers all your favourite coffee-shop styles, from flat whites to lattes, to various espresso configurations. Overall, you can brew seven different cup sizes depending on the pod deployed. There’s the ability to customise milk temperatures and texture levels, for ultimate customisation, with an integrated steam wand if you’d like to try your hand at latte art.

The welcome set also includes 12 different capsules for experimentation and all of the aluminium pods collected by Nespresso will be recycled, so you don’t have to worry about all that plastic waste anymore. The pods are hermetically sealed after being filled with freshly roasted ground coffee, which means you’re going to be maintaining that all important freshness and aroma over time.

We haven’t reviewed this machine here at Trusted Reviews, but Amazon customers are mighty pleased with this, affording it a 4.8 star rating. One reviewer said it is a “high-end coffee machine that seamlessly blends convenience, versatility, and barista-style craftsmanship. Designed to cater to discerning coffee enthusiasts.”

Another credited it with “redefining my home coffee experience” and another claiming “I will never buy take away coffee again” In the main, customers are happy with the ease of use, premium design, and ability to craft high quality barista-style coffee.