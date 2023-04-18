 large image

The Sonos Roam has just taken a massive price cut

Chris Smith

The Sonos Roam is one of the best portable speakers around and you can get it for one of the best prices we’ve seen yet.

eBay is offering the Sonos Roam SL speaker for just £114.75 when you use the code APRIL15 at checkout. The usual price for this model is £159, so you’re saving a good few quid. £34.25 in fact.

Sonos Roam SL is just £114.75 on eBay

Sonos Roam SL is just £114.75 on eBay

The Wi-Fi enabled Sonos Roam SL portable speaker is currently discounted on eBay and you can save even more with the code APRIL15 at checkout.

  • eBay
  • RRP £159
  • Now £114.75
Use code APRIL15

The seller has a 99.6% feedback rating from more than 34,000 sales and there are free 30-day returns with free two-day postage in the UK.

Remember this is the ‘SL’ version of the device, which removes the microphones necessary for the voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. So if you don’t care about calling out your tunes vocally, this is actually the model for you.

The Sonos Roam delivers with excellent, neutral sounding performance, a sold build, easy use and built in features like the excellent Sonos TruePlay, which automatically optimises the sound depending on the environment.

The on-board Wi-Fi means that as well as being a great option for taking to the park to enjoy some tunes, you’ll also be able to hook it up to the Sonos devices you may already have in the house for mesh audio.

We’re big fans of the Sonos Roam here at Trusted Reviews. It earned a five-star score from our A/V Editor Kob Monney. He said the speaker delivered on the promise to bring Sonos sound into the portable arena. He said it was both perfect for people looking to expand their set up and those taking their first step into the world of Sonos.

He concluded: “Sonos’ Roam is the portable speaker we thought the Move could be. As a cheaper, smaller alternative to the bigger speaker, it boasts excellent sound quality, an impressive list of features, and a build quality that will help it survive outdoors.”

Remember to add that APRIL15 code at checkout to get the full discount.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

