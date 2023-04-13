The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) just got a rare price drop

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is one of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars and it’s not very often you see it discounted. If you’ve been eyeing a deal, today is your lucky day.

The 2021 update of the Sonos Beam is currently £425 at Amazon UK, which is 15% off the list price of £499. We have seen it cheaper before but this is still a healthy discount on a top notch soundbar.

Save 15% on the awesome Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sound bar Get Dolby Atmos sound from the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar, which is £75 off at Amazon UK right now. Amazon

Was £499

Now £425 View Deal

We love the compact design that sits neatly below the telly, enjoyed the clear and balanced sound, as well as the ability to upgrade with other components from the Sonos wireless ecosystem.

Considering the audio giant just launched the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 speakers, it’s good to know the newer Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is compatible with both. You can also add the Sonos Sub into the mix too.

The Beam 2 still also offers support for the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant platforms, so you can pick your voice control poison. There’s also the impressive TruePlay tech that automatically balances the sound for films and music depending on the makeup of your room.

Essentially the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a decent improvement on the original model, with the en vogue Dolby Atmos technology, presented here in virtual form, the main reason to purchase over the first-gen.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star score, concluding: “If you think of the Sonos Arc as the true home cinema product, built for bigger TVs and for delivering Atmos effects in a more enveloping and engaging way, the Beam is the sound bar for smaller TVs and rooms.

“It has some of the features of its big brother and can wrap sound around you, even if positionally it’s not as accomplished as the Arc. What you do get is clear and defined audio that will outperform your TV, a sense of cinematics and the option to upgrade if you want more immersive sound.

“With all of Sonos’ multi-room prowess piled on top, this is a soundbar that can deliver a great music experience, fitting in with your existing system, not replacing it. For my living room, I want the Sonos Arc, but for other rooms, the Beam brings the fun at a lower price.”