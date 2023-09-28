Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The powerful Honor Magic 5 Pro’s back to a tempting price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is one of our favourite Android flagship phones, so we’re delighted to see this handset fall below £800.

Amazon UK is selling the Honor Magic 5 Pro for £799.99. That’s £150 off the usual asking price of £949.99.

The phone is available in black and green with free Amazon Prime delivery and the phone will arrive SIM-free with the ability to choose your network.

The £949 price tag is already a steal in our view, compared to some of the phone’s key competitors, so £150 off the recommended cost is a smashing deal – especially with 512GB of storage as standard.

We loved the top-end performance, triple 50-megapixel camera setup and the all-day battery life. That battery is capacious at 5,100mAh. There’s a great curved design that feels awesome in the hand despite the 6.82-inch 120Hz display. There’s loads of power, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by a whopping 12GB of RAM.

Our reviewer gave the Honor Magic 5 Pro a 4.5-star score from a possible 5. He recommended this phone if you’re looking for a great all-rounder that ticks most of the boxes.

He concluded: “The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a nice all-in-one package with features that rivals some of the most popular smartphones on the market at a much cheaper price, coming in at just £949 with a whopping 512GB of storage onboard.

“It ticks most of the boxes, including an attractive design, bright display, top-end performance, all-day battery life and capable cameras, with extras like 2160Hz PMW dimming and AI-powered Falcon Capture helping separate it from the competition.

“It doesn’t always succeed – the 10x zoom isn’t quite as capable as that from Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra and charging isn’t as fast as the Xiaomi 13 Pro – but there’s certainly a lot to like about Honor’s 2023 flagship.”

