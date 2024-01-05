The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

The Pixel A-Series phones are a fantastic way to get the pure Android experience and some of Google’s best tech at a bargain price.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger for £379, which is a £70 saving on the £449 RRP, or 16% off if you prefer to do the maths that way.

You can choose from three really nice colours – sea, charcoal, and snow – and there’s fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime members.

The phone doesn’t usually come with a charger, so the 30W brick is a nice little bonus as it delivers 66% faster speeds than a standard charging brick. The Pixel 7a supports wireless charging too. The battery life will get most users through an entire day.

This phone comes unlocked so you can pair it with any network and there’s 5G support too. The Pixel 7a has a really excellent camera (for the price) array augmented wonderfully by Google’s background computational photography. The 13-megapixel front camera is excellent and captures accurate skin tones.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

This phone also has the same Tensor G2 that sits within the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, while that 5G connectivity is backed by WiFi 6E.

“Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones. It’s not entirely perfect, but I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while,” our reviewer wrote.

“In fact, the biggest issue Google has in late 2023 is just how cheap the Pixel 7 has become in the wake of the newer Pixel 8, with last year’s flagship often found cheaper than the Pixel 7a during sales events. The differences between the two are fairly negligible, but the Pixel 7 does represent a more tempting buy when the two are similarly priced.”