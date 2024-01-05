Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

Chris Smith

The Pixel A-Series phones are a fantastic way to get the pure Android experience and some of Google’s best tech at a bargain price.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger for £379, which is a £70 saving on the £449 RRP, or 16% off if you prefer to do the maths that way.

Google Pixel 7a bundle is £379, which is £70 off

The Google Pixel 7a is one of our favourite Android phones under £500. Now it’s all the way down to £379 and you get a 30W charger.

You can choose from three really nice colours – sea, charcoal, and snow – and there’s fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime members.

The phone doesn’t usually come with a charger, so the 30W brick is a nice little bonus as it delivers 66% faster speeds than a standard charging brick. The Pixel 7a supports wireless charging too. The battery life will get most users through an entire day.

This phone comes unlocked so you can pair it with any network and there’s 5G support too. The Pixel 7a has a really excellent camera (for the price) array augmented wonderfully by Google’s background computational photography. The 13-megapixel front camera is excellent and captures accurate skin tones.

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

This phone also has the same Tensor G2 that sits within the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, while that 5G connectivity is backed by WiFi 6E.

“Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones. It’s not entirely perfect, but I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while,” our reviewer wrote.

“In fact, the biggest issue Google has in late 2023 is just how cheap the Pixel 7 has become in the wake of the newer Pixel 8, with last year’s flagship often found cheaper than the Pixel 7a during sales events. The differences between the two are fairly negligible, but the Pixel 7 does represent a more tempting buy when the two are similarly priced.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

