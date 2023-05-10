Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE (2022): Which mid-ranger is better?

The Pixel 7a has finally been announced at the latest Google I/O event, but how does it stack up against the iPhone SE (2022)?

Google has finally announced the Pixel 7a during its Google I/O event. It has an impressive dual-camera setup and comes equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same SoC included in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

With the release of another affordable handset, we wanted to take a closer look at how it compares to the Apple alternative, the iPhone SE (2022). We’re going to be running through all the critical differences – and any similarities – between these two handsets so you can decide which company has produced the best phone for you.

They boast very similar prices

The Pixel 7a is the cheapest handset within the Pixel 7 series, in the same vein as its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a has a reasonable starting price of £449/$499/€509, though that is slightly more than the £399/$399 Pixel 6a.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPhone SE is the most cost-effective handset from the iPhone lineup, coming with fewer features compared to its siblings but still with more than enough power for everyday use.

You might be surprised to hear that the iPhone SE boasts a similar price to the Pixel 7a, with the starting price coming in at £449/$429/€559. The regional costs are a little different, but overall, you won’t be saving a massive amount of money by opting for the Pixel 7a.

iPhone SE comes with more storage options

The iPhone SE comes with three storage options, including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All of these come with the same 4GB of unified memory, which helps to ensure that apps stay in memory longer and thus, launch faster.

Image Credit (Google)

The Pixel 7a comes with one configuration, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The inclusion of more RAM could result in better loading times for the Google handset, but the limited storage space means that users may need to invest in cloud services like Google Cloud to store any extra media files or pictures.

Google Tensor G2 vs Apple A15 Bionic

The Pixel 7a comes with the Google Tensor G2 chip, which was custom-built for the Pixel series. Tensor G2 helps to power Pixel features like Live Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels and Assistant Voice Typing, among others. Google claims that this makes the Pixel 7a faster, more efficient and more secure.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPhone SE comes with the A15 Bionic chip, which debuted in the iPhone 13 lineup and is now being used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. We found that this phone shined in real-world use, with games like Genshin Impact running without any hiccups and photo editing in apps like Lightroom being achievable, too. This proves that no matter which handset you go for, both pack more than enough power for day-to-day tasks.

Pixel 7a comes with a dual-camera setup

The Pixel 7a comes with a dual-camera array, including a 64-megapixel main sensor as well as an ultra-wide 13MP lens. Google claims that the main camera is 72% larger than the sensor on the Pixel 6a, with Night Sight now being twice as fast. Users can also access iconic features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos, as well as Real Tone technology, which ensures that all skin tones are accurately represented.

Image Credit (Google)

The iPhone SE has a sparse camera selection in comparison, with just one 12-megapixel main camera. We thought that the iPhone SE took really nice pictures in daylight situations, with the A15 allowing for both Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 4, two software features that really help to improve picture quality. The lack of an optical zoom is a little restricting, but overall, the main camera is more than serviceable for most people.