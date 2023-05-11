 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 6a has nosedived in price with this outrageous bundle

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 6a has just nosedived in price in the wake of the Pixel 7a announcement.

Amazon is selling Google’s previous-generation mid-range smartphone, together with a set of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earphones, for just £403.67. The online retailer figures that to be a saving of £95.32, or 19%.

With Google dropping the price of the Pixel 6a to £349, we wouldn’t be quite that generous. But it’s still a great saving of around £50 when you factor in the cost of the brilliant Pixel Buds A-Series, which usually retail for £99.99.

Save £50 on the Pixel 6a with Pixel Buds A-Series

Save £50 on the Pixel 6a with Pixel Buds A-Series

You can currently pick up the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds A-Series for just over £400, which is a saving of around £50.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £403.67
View Deal

This is for the Sage Green colour variant of the Pixel 6a. The Chalk and Charcoal variants also have savings, but they’re a few pounds more.

We say that the Pixel 6a is Google’s previous generation mid-ranger, but as we just alluded to, Google is keeping the phone around for another year at least. With the Pixel 7a receiving a price bump, Google has wisely opted to keep the Pixel 6a in the roster at an even cheaper price.

It’s understandable, too, given what a brilliant phone the Pixel 6a is. We scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. That’s even more true today than it was yesterday, for the reasons stated above.

We particularly rate its compact form factor, its reliable camera, and Google’s excellent software. It’s just a pleasure to use day to day, and fantastic value for money.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7a Review

Google Pixel 7a Review

Max Parker 16 hours ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.