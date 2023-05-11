The Pixel 6a has nosedived in price with this outrageous bundle

The Pixel 6a has just nosedived in price in the wake of the Pixel 7a announcement.

Amazon is selling Google’s previous-generation mid-range smartphone, together with a set of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earphones, for just £403.67. The online retailer figures that to be a saving of £95.32, or 19%.

With Google dropping the price of the Pixel 6a to £349, we wouldn’t be quite that generous. But it’s still a great saving of around £50 when you factor in the cost of the brilliant Pixel Buds A-Series, which usually retail for £99.99.

This is for the Sage Green colour variant of the Pixel 6a. The Chalk and Charcoal variants also have savings, but they’re a few pounds more.

We say that the Pixel 6a is Google’s previous generation mid-ranger, but as we just alluded to, Google is keeping the phone around for another year at least. With the Pixel 7a receiving a price bump, Google has wisely opted to keep the Pixel 6a in the roster at an even cheaper price.

It’s understandable, too, given what a brilliant phone the Pixel 6a is. We scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. That’s even more true today than it was yesterday, for the reasons stated above.

We particularly rate its compact form factor, its reliable camera, and Google’s excellent software. It’s just a pleasure to use day to day, and fantastic value for money.