The Pixel 6 is now a bargain at just £299

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 6 is still being supported by Google and you can currently save big on a near perfect refurbished version of the phone.

Giffgaff is offering the Google Pixel 6 in ‘Like New’ condition for £299. You can choose from the Coral, Seafoam and Stormy Black version of the phones – each come with 128GB of storage.

Google’s Pixel 6 is a little long in the tooth now, but it’s now priced at just £299 if you’re ok with a ‘like new’ refurbished version of the phone.

The Pixel 6 is a couple of years old now, but is still eligible to receive the Android 14 update, which is the latest version of the software from Google. The Pixel 6 was the first phone to arrive with the new generation of Google Tensor processors, and has a very capable camera system too. It also pioneered a nice new design that isn’t all that different from the current Pixel 8 phone.

But this is a refurbished phone after all, so you’re probably going to want to know what ‘Like New’ means. Giffgaff classes it as brand new with no visible scratches on the screen or body. So, essentially, it’s been used very, very lightly.

There’s a 24-month warranty, while the phone has been given a 30-point health check. The battery life will be at least 80% capacity in comparison to brand new. The phone you’re receiving will have been professionally wiped too.

You might also have questions about giffgaff. It is a mobile virtual network operator, but it’s powered by the O2 network, meaning you’ll get 5G data and all plans come with unlimited data and minutes too.

Google Pixel 6 front image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

So close to greatness

Pros

  • So many great software features
  • Nice array of colours
  • Strong camera hardware for the price

Cons

  • Some jank in the software
  • The display lacks the 120Hz refresh rate of many similarly priced rivals
  • A couple of odd design choices

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this is a monthly rolling fee and there’s absolutely no contract or commitment. You’ve also got 21-days to change your mind with no quibbles over the return. You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

