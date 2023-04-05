 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer has finally come down in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the very best kitchen gadgets on the market, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, has finally received a direct price cut.

Scoot on over to Ninja’s own website right now and you’ll find this hugely capable air fryer retailing for £199.99, which is a saving of £20 on the £219.99 RRP.

Save £20 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L

Save £20 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L is currently available for £199.99, which is a saving of £20.

  • Ninja
  • Save £20
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

It’s a notable discount on a hugely popular air fryer that really shouldn’t need any further encouragement to buy. But if you are still on the fence, consider the fact that we gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L full marks in our review.

“Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results,” we concluded.

We particularly appreciated the way it two independently controller drawers allowed you to cook two different elements simultaneously. Use the Sync button, and you can ensure that these two elements will be ready at exactly the same time.

This air fryer’s cooking modes are smart too, offering six functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, and Reheat.

Air frying is a much healthier way to cook your food, using 75% less oil than conventional ovens. It gets your food cooked quicker, too.

The Foodi Dual Zone’s 7.6L capacity is pretty huge too, making it suitable for cooking full family meals. It’ll feed up to 8 people at a time, and Ninja reckons you could fit a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer.

In fact, we reckon that this is the best air fryer money can buy.

You might like…

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

David Ludlow 6 days ago
Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK Review

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK Review

David Ludlow 1 week ago
Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP Review

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP Review

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.