The Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer has finally come down in price

One of the very best kitchen gadgets on the market, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, has finally received a direct price cut.

Scoot on over to Ninja’s own website right now and you’ll find this hugely capable air fryer retailing for £199.99, which is a saving of £20 on the £219.99 RRP.

Save £20 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L is currently available for £199.99, which is a saving of £20. Ninja

Save £20

Now £199.99 View Deal

It’s a notable discount on a hugely popular air fryer that really shouldn’t need any further encouragement to buy. But if you are still on the fence, consider the fact that we gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L full marks in our review.

“Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results,” we concluded.

We particularly appreciated the way it two independently controller drawers allowed you to cook two different elements simultaneously. Use the Sync button, and you can ensure that these two elements will be ready at exactly the same time.

This air fryer’s cooking modes are smart too, offering six functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, and Reheat.

Air frying is a much healthier way to cook your food, using 75% less oil than conventional ovens. It gets your food cooked quicker, too.

The Foodi Dual Zone’s 7.6L capacity is pretty huge too, making it suitable for cooking full family meals. It’ll feed up to 8 people at a time, and Ninja reckons you could fit a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer.

In fact, we reckon that this is the best air fryer money can buy.