The MacBook Air M2 has taken a nosedive in price

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is one of the best and most popular laptops on the planet, and Amazon is offering more than £100 off the 2022 notebook titan.

If you head on over to Amazon you can get the MacBook Air M2 for £1,109, which is an 11% discount on the £1,249 asking price.

The laptop comes with the standard 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s a 13.6-inch display, a backlit keyboard and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. You can get it at this price in the Space Grey and Starlight colours.

If you pay just £10 more, you can get the laptop in Silver and Midnight hues. I have the latter and it’s especially fetching.

The MacBook Air M2 was released in mid 2022 and brought a long awaited design reimagining for Apple’s beloved ultra portable notebook that dates all the way back to 2008.

There are thinner bezels, a notch for the webcam to improve the display real estate and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for your passwords and purchases. Of course, that M2 series Apple Silicon processor offered a big performance uptick and there are 18-hours of battery life to enjoy.

The keyboard and trackpad are also excellent, as Apple has now put the butterfly keyboard issues far behind it. It also sees the popular magnetic charging technology MagSafe make a return.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible 5. He wrote: “The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable.

“Battery life is strong enough for a busy work day and the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”