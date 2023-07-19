The M2 Pro Mac Mini just hit a new low price

Anyone in the market for a top notch plug-and-play desktop computer at a reasonable price should check out this M2 Pro Mac Mini deal.

Amazon is currently selling Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini, in its full M2 Pro configuration, for a price of just £1,249.99. That’s a saving of 11% in its £1,399 RRP.

We rate the Mac Mini (2023) extremely highly, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and calling it “a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues”.

Save 11% on the M2 Pro Mac Mini The higher-specced M2 Pro Mac Mini is currently selling for 11% less than usual on Amazon. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £1,249.99 View Deal

It’ll slot into existing set-ups extremely easy, thanks to its compact, self-contained nature and excellent connectivity. It’s also ridiculously powerful for something so small, especially in this M2 Pro guise, with its 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU.

With such a set-up, it’ll be perfect for anyone who needs to perform some more intensive creative tasks, like lengthy video edits.

This configuration also gives you 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD storage, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

Besides that physical Gigabit Ethernet port, the M2 Pro Mac Mini comes supplied with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a headphone jack.

You’ll need to supply the monitor, keyboard, and mouse yourself, as this is purely the computer part.

All in all, we reckon the M2 Pro Mac Mini is a better buy than the iMac 24-inch right now. It simply offers way more bangs for your bucks – at least until Apple revamps its integrated desktop line later in the year.