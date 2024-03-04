Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The M1 MacBook Air is on its way out and going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the Apple MacBook Air M3 hot off the production line, the MacBook Air M1 is being phased out of Apple’s laptop computing line up.

As such, you can get a remarkable deal on the 2020 MacBook Air M1 13-inch. Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 for just £779.97. That’s more than £200 off the asking price.

MacBook Air M1 is now at a clearance price

MacBook Air M1 is now at a clearance price

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 (2020) can be nabbed for under £800 with Amazon essentially putting it on clearance.

The MacBook Air M1 still has access to the newest version of macOS, which is currently macOS 14 Sonoma, and should continue to receive major software updates for many years to come.

The model is based on the rather aged MacBook Air design (rather than the M2 or M2 reasons which are more akin to the MacBook Pro’s squarer design) and includes a keyboard with a Touch ID sensor for account security and Apple Pay transactions.

The MacBook Air M1 display is 13.3-inches in size, so it remains a very portable productivity option, especially with the excellent battery life.

If that’s not cheap enough for you, why not snag a refurbished model over at Hoxton Macs for £685? It’s in “excellent” condition with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM just like the Amazon model.

Hoxton describes the “Excellent” grade as “the highest quality, made affordable”. It says the laptop will be in “very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

With the purchase you get a warranty covering “any hardware issues with the device and its accessories,” and free battery replacements if there are service or replacement warnings within that one year. The retailer is a reputable dealer of refurbished Apple products and has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews.

This MacBook Air model is a little long in the tooth now, but remains a consistent performer with Apple’s M-Series chips on board. It’s a great option for web browsing, word processing, email and other productivity tasks.

