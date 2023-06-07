The latest MacBook Pro just got a juicy discount

You can currently get Apple’s latest MacBook Pro at a hefty discount.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (2023) selling for £2,249.97. That’s a huge saving of 17% on the £2,699 RRP.

Note that this MacBook Pro discount only applies to the Silver model. Switch to Space Grey, and you’ll only get a 7% saving.

It’s especially generous when you consider that the machine only hit the market in late January, so it’s not due to be replaced any time soon.

This is the entry spec of Apple’s current full-sized Pro-level laptop, which should still be more than enough for the vast majority of users. For one thing, you get the incredibly capable M2 Pro chip, which features a 12-core CPU, a 19-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

This is backed by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s way beyond a solid spec.

There’s a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display around front, which outputs Extreme Dynamic Range and an astonishing 1,000 nits of brightness. This is topped by a 1080p FaceTime HD camera which, alongside a studio-quality three-mic array, should make for some super-crisp video calls.

MacBooks have long provided the best laptop sound around, and here you get the best yet with a six-speaker sound system that supports Spatial Audio.

Plus, you get all the staple elements of the current MacBook Pro package, which includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port for safe charging.

We reviewed the latest MacBook Pro in its more compact 14-inch form back in January, where we scored it 4.5 stars out of 5. We called it “another fantastic Apple laptop, designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind”.

Getting any kind of discount on a MacBook Pro is a big deal, but with this latest and greatest model it’s a real find.