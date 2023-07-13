The iPhone 14 Pro has retained its Prime Day price tag

You can still pick up the iPhone 14 Pro for a discounted price following the Prime Day festivities.

Just on the eve of Prime Day we brought you the news of an iPhone 14 Pro price cut, but it turns out the phone has kept its low price following Amazon’s sales event. In fact, it’s gotten a little cheaper.

The iPhone 14 Pro is currently selling for £959 on Amazon, which is a £140 (or 13%) saving on Apple’s price of £1,099. Impressive.

Save £140 on the iPhone 14 Pro Amazon is still selling the iPhone 14 Pro at a steep discount following Prime Day, with £140 chopped off the RRP.

Save £140

Note that this deal currently only applies to the Deep Purple model. Choosing the other colours will bump the price back up quite significantly.

Provided you’re happy with that colour – let’s face it, most people will be plonking a case on anyway – you’ll be getting one of the very best flagship phones on the market for a very reasonable price.

We gave the iPhone 14 Pro a glowing review, awarding it a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. In a recent revision looking at how the phone stacked up against this year’s Android competition, we concluded that “The iPhone 14 Pro is a fantastic phone that can hold its own in 2023”.

It’s got a great screen that gets unfeasibly bright, a very versatile camera system that takes phenomenal shots and footage in all lighting conditions, and a couple of genuinely cool new features.

One of those new features is the Dynamic Island, which is an extended hole punch notch that surfaces useful widget-like notifications. The other is a new duo of safety features, including the ability to call for help even when there’s no mobile signal, as well as automatic crash detection when you’re in a car accident.

Altogether, the iPhone 14 Pro has lost none of its lustre, and at this lower price tag it’s even more of a no-brainer.