The iPhone 14 Pro has finally got the UK price cut it really needed

While it’s not marked as part of the ongoing Prime Day shopping event, Amazon has slashed the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro to one of its lowest prices.

Currently, you can get the iPhone 14 Pro – that’s Apple’s current flagship smartphone – for £969. That’s still a high price (though it was one of the best phones around), but it’s a £130 saving off the RRP.

If you were to pick this phone up from Apple, it would set you back £1099 so if it’s at the top of your list then this remains an excellent way to easily save some cash. And unlike official Prime Day deals, you don’t need to be a Prime member to bag this saving.

This also looks to be one of the cheapest prices this phone has fallen to on Amazon, which the previous low around the £999 mark.

This particular deal is for the 128GB Space Black version, however there are also savings on other colours – purple, gold and silver – and higher storage options if you want more space for offline content, like games and movies. We say 128GB is fine for most users though.

The iPhone 14 Pro really is a great phone and one of our favourites of the past year. In our glowing 4.4/5 star, we praised many aspects including the seriously bright and detailed display and the versatile camera system that impressed for both photography and videography. We were also big fans of the Dynamic Island and the general high end you get.

We rounded off the review by saying, “The iPhone 14 Pro is a fantastic phone that can hold its own in 2023, even if it’s not necessarily a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro.”

