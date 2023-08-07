Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 price drops have already started

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s not often we’ve seen price cuts on the iPhone 14 during its first year on sale, but this offer gets you a handset and a stack of monthly data.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £35 a month. As this is a refurbished model, you’ll only have to pay £19 up front too. The phone comes in the Starlight hue and with 128GB of storage.

iPhone 14 with 100GB data deal is a stunner

Get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £35 a month and £19 up front. This ‘As New’ refurbished model is an absolute steal.

It’s a 24-month contract on the Three Mobile 5G network and for an extra £2 a month, you can also upgrade to unlimited data. Great if you’re working remotely as you can tether to a laptop.

So what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t one really. This iPhone 14 model is just “As New” Refurbished.

Mobile Phones Direct provides a detailed description of the parameters: “As New’ phones are refurbished handsets that have been given a second chance. That doesn’t mean you lose out on any of that iPhone quality though. They’ve been restored by Apple, using genuine parts, and have been fully tested. Plus, they even come with 12 months’ Apple warranty.”

So, if you’re ok with saving a few bucks just because you’re not the first person to touch it since it left the production line, then this is an excellent option.

The iPhone 14 is the standard version of Apple’s flagship range for this year. We called it a “great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

The display is 6.1-inches with excellent HDR performance and there’s an improved 12-megapixel rear wide camera that’s better in low light. You’ll also benefit from the new safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Car Crash detection.

