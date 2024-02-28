The iPhone 13 Pro Max now has a mid-range price tag

The iPhone 13 Pro Max can now be nabbed for a mid-range price tag thanks to this eBay deal.

Head on over to the online marketplace and you’ll find an iPhone 13 Pro Max for just £474.89 when you use the code LEAP20 at checkout.

Why so cheap, you ask? After all, this was Apple’s most expensive phone 18 months ago. You would have £1,049 for this phone when it was new.

Well, although this phone is brand new, the box has been opened but the phone has never been used.

The device comes in the attractive silver shade and is unlocked for use on all UK networks. There’s 128GB of storage on board too.

You’ll get free two-day posted and you’ll be able to return it too on the seller’s dime. You’ll be able to return it within 60 days if you’re not happy with the phone.

We love the huge 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It has three very good 12-megapixel cameras and plenty of power and speed from the A15 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM.

Our reviewer updated his verdict to reflect the ageing nature of the handset and concluded: “It might not be Apple’s top-tier phone anymore, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max remains a strong choice if you can find it for a good price.”

It maintains a 4.5-star score and a Trusted Reviews recommended badge. Of course, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is now on the scene, so this model is two generations old. However, you get iOS 17 – the latest version of Apple’s operating system and a guarantee of iOS 18.

Our reviewer concludes: “The iPhone 13 Pro Max remains an excellent phone, even with the new devices released in 2022. It still has a great camera, performs not much slower than the iPhone 14 Pro series, and looks very similar. If the price looks tempting, this will still be a very good buy.”