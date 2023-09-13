iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: What’s new?

Apple has revealed its full new range of phones, and the biggest and baddest one is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you’ve had the iPhone 13 Pro Max for a good chunk of time now you may be thinking about upgrading. Let’s dive into the key differences.

The iPhone 15 event has come and gone but there is much to unpack, especially if you’re considering one of the new phones. The changes from the last generation to this one aren’t seismic but, when compared with two years ago, much is new with the 2023 devices. Here’s all you need to know about iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The main camera is much-improved

Two years on, there is plenty of new stuff to like in the iPhone 15 Pro series when it comes to photography capabilities. We haven’t put it through its paces yet but it looks promising on paper. The new phone dons a new 48MP main sensor, which is larger and uses this extra detail to create enhanced 12MP images. There is also improved sensor-shift OIS and new image processing technology.

iPhone 15 Pro colours – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The rest of the camera system largely remains the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, with both sporting the same 12MP ultra-wide and 3x telephoto lens cameras.

USB-C has arrived

The, now, positively pre-historic lightning port is what you’ll be stuck with if you go with the iPhone 13 Pro. Jokes aside, Apple is clearly all in on USB-C now with it spanning many different devices and set to be on the iPhone for years to come.

USB 3 is onboard, offering speedy transfer speeds, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max being 20 times faster than the iPhone 14 Pro Max in this department. And, you can use the port to charge your compatible AirPods and Apple Watch too.

A17 Pro brings boosted performance

A17 Pro looks like it could be a big step up in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, even compared to just last year’s model, with the adoption of a more powerful and efficient 3nm process. It offers up to 10% more CPU performance compared to last gen, and 20% GPU performance. You’ll also find hardware-accelerated ray tracing and access to AAA games like Resident Evil: Village and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. All this puts it well clear of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We’re fans of the squarer design of recent iPhone models but we understand some feel like the edges can be a little harsh. Apple clearly gets this and has chosen to slightly contour the edges. It isn’t a return to a more rounded design, so seems like the best of both worlds. This year’s Pro models also go with brushed aluminium, rather than the stainless steel you’ll find on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This offers the same high-end metal feel but with a lower weight.

Then, there’s the notch. It’s front and centre on the iPhone 13 Pro Max but, like last year’s model, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max ditches it for the less unsightly Dynamic Island.