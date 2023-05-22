The iPad 9th generation just got a massive price cut

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is a perfect tablet for web browsing, playing games, sending emails and watching videos, and at this price it’s hard to resist.

Amazon is currently offering the 2021 base iPad model for just $269.99. That’s a $60 (or 18%) saving on the $329 list price for Apple’s tablet.

Get an iPad 9 for a huge discount The iPad 9th generation is Apple’s 2021 model, but it can still go! Amazon is offering $60 off this brilliant iPadOS tablet right now. Amazon

Was $329.99

Now $269.99 View Deal

This iPad offers a slimline design with all-day battery life powering a 10.2-inch Retina display. There’s 64GB of storage for your videos, apps and game downloads too.

You’ll also benefit from the Apple A13 Bionic processor to do the heavy lifting, which should be plenty of power for most of what you hope to accomplish with a modern media tablet.

The 9th generation iPad is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) meaning you can use this tablet for drawing and sketching, while you can also add a Smart Keyboard to turn the tablet into more of a laptop replacement.

It’s not the newest option on the market, as Apple upgraded to the 10th generation last year (currently $399 on Amazon), but it’s certainly a great option if you’re looking to save a few bucks and still have access to the newest versions of iPadOS for years to come.

In our review, our editor Max Parker gave the iPad 9th generation a 4-star score, praising the wide selection of optimised apps, very good front camera for FaceTime calls and sharp display.

He concluded: “The iPad 9 is a no-frills tablet that focuses on impressive performance without all the extras you’ll find on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It might not be the best tablet for spec lovers, but is still very good.

“If you want an all-conquering iPad to replace your laptop, this probably isn’t the one, but if you want a reliable device for streaming Netflix, browsing the web and giving to the Kids then you can’t go wrong.”