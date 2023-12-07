Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Honor 70 just hit a bargain budget price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 70 is a cracking mid-range Android phone and now, just a couple of months after its release, it’s priced like a budget phone.

Amazon is selling the Honor 70 for £284.12, which a 41% saving on the £479.99 asking price. That’s an insane deal on what is essentially a brand new phone.

Honor 70 for just £284 is a mid-range steal

Honor 70 for just £284 is a mid-range steal

The Honor 70 is 41% off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down from £479.99 to £284.12. That’s a great saving on phone that only arrived a few months back

  • Amazon
  • RRP: £479.99
  • Now: £284.12
View Deal

The deal is for an unlocked and SIM-free version of the handset in the attractive Midnight Black shade and comes with 128GB of storage.

The Honor 70 already has specs defying its mid-range positioning. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a slight curve around the edges.

The triple rear cameras are headlined by the 54-megapixel main camera which specialises in night photography. You can get 66W fast wired charging to replenish the 4,800mAh battery, while the phone is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Our reviewer praised the brilliant screen, great main camera, attractive pricing (now even more so) and appealing design. You will miss out on an IP rating for water and dust protection, while there’s no telephoto camera either.

“The Honor 70 is a strong mid-range smartphone, which has an excellent screen and a great main camera,” our reviewer concluded. “Some consumers might be put off by the fact there’s no IP rating or telephoto sensor, but overall this is still a great phone for the money.”

Our reviewer said you should buy this phone if you’re looking for a strong all-rounder at a mid-range price point, saying you “can’t really go far wrong with this one.”

Now you can get this strong all-rounder at a budget price point. You definitely can’t go wrong with that.

You might like…

Best mid-range smartphones: 7 excellent options tested and reviewed

Best mid-range smartphones: 7 excellent options tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Honor 90 vs Honor 70: Is the upgrade worth it?

Honor 90 vs Honor 70: Is the upgrade worth it?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Honor 70 Review

Honor 70 Review

Peter Phelps 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words