The Honor 70 just hit a bargain budget price

The Honor 70 is a cracking mid-range Android phone and now, just a couple of months after its release, it’s priced like a budget phone.

Amazon is selling the Honor 70 for £284.12, which a 41% saving on the £479.99 asking price. That’s an insane deal on what is essentially a brand new phone.

Honor 70 for just £284 is a mid-range steal The Honor 70 is 41% off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down from £479.99 to £284.12. That’s a great saving on phone that only arrived a few months back Amazon

RRP: £479.99

Now: £284.12 View Deal

The deal is for an unlocked and SIM-free version of the handset in the attractive Midnight Black shade and comes with 128GB of storage.

The Honor 70 already has specs defying its mid-range positioning. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a slight curve around the edges.

The triple rear cameras are headlined by the 54-megapixel main camera which specialises in night photography. You can get 66W fast wired charging to replenish the 4,800mAh battery, while the phone is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Our reviewer praised the brilliant screen, great main camera, attractive pricing (now even more so) and appealing design. You will miss out on an IP rating for water and dust protection, while there’s no telephoto camera either.

“The Honor 70 is a strong mid-range smartphone, which has an excellent screen and a great main camera,” our reviewer concluded. “Some consumers might be put off by the fact there’s no IP rating or telephoto sensor, but overall this is still a great phone for the money.”

Our reviewer said you should buy this phone if you’re looking for a strong all-rounder at a mid-range price point, saying you “can’t really go far wrong with this one.”

Now you can get this strong all-rounder at a budget price point. You definitely can’t go wrong with that.