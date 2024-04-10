Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 hasn’t been around very long, but we’re already seeing handy price cuts.

The fitness themed GPS smartwatch is £30 off at Amazon right now via the Garmin store. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is just £229 which is a healthy 12% off the asking price.

That’s almost as cheap as the Apple Watch SE! The sale is available on the black, metallic blue and orchid models too.

The latest generation Garmin Vivoactive 5 is on sale at Amazon for £229. That’s £30 off the asking price for this excellent staddling of the sports watch and smartwatch categories.

Released at the back end of 2023, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is designed for people who want a smart looking watch with mobile connectivity, but with the benefit of Garmin’s legendary health and fitness tracking technology.

There’s a sharp 1.2-inch AMOLED fully colour touchscreen with a 390 x 390 resolution, which was a big upgrade on the previous generation Vivoactive 5. bThere’s 5ATM water resistance that can handle swimming and showering, along with up to 11 days of battery life, which is another big improvement on the predecessor.

Recommended

A well-rounded sports watch

Pros

  • Sharp AMOLED colour screen
  • Solid sports tracking modes
  • Well integrated smartwatch features

Cons

  • Watch UI still needs some refining
  • Can’t track elevation like Vivoactive 4
  • Misses out on useful Training Readiness metric

It’s also perfectly compatible with both iOS and Android phones, which is great if you don’t want an Apple Watch with iPhone and aren’t into Wear OS on your Google-based devices. For sports tracking, you’ll get 30 preloaded sports apps, including running, cycling, swimming and golf tracking.

Our reviewer gave the Vivoactive 5 a sold 4-star score and advised you buy if you want a good mix of sports watch and smartwatch.

He concluded: “The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a solid and more affordable AMOLED sports watch alternative to Garmin’s pricier Venu, which might not match it for smartwatch smarts, but still offers a great experience all round.”

