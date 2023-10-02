The Garmin Fenix 6S Solar is now cheaper than an Apple Watch

If you’re looking for a top notch fitness watch with the ability to keep on trucking thanks to a little sunlight, then this is an excellent deal.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 6S Solar for £379.99, which is a 42% saving on the asking price of £649.99.

You can also get free one-day delivery, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, on this watch that comes with a silver and black casing with a black band.

Considering this watch has been one of the more expensive fitness watches on the market, it’s great to see such a hefty discount.

It has since been succeeeded by the Fenix 7S series of multisport watches, but you’re still getting a massively functional timepiece for all your fitness endeavours.

The solar charging gives you up to 9 days of battery life, so you can go longer between charges, while the heart rate and Pulse OX tech is up there with the best of them. There are TOPO maps directly on your wrist as well as all of Garmin’s awesome running pace guitance based on the terain you’re encountering. You can leave the phone at home as music can by synced to your wrist.

There’s also a large 1.2-inch display that’s also rugged by nature. It’s water resistant and has been tested for durability under US military standards.

Sports apps include backcountry skiing, surfing, mountain biking, while there’s women’s health tracking, hydration tracking and some other great performance metrics like altitude-adjsted VO2 Max and daily workout suggestions. There’s also access to 41,000 golf courses around the world.